Severe thunderstorms are possible along and east of the I-25 corridor on Friday from 1 to 8 PM. These storms are expected to bring hail in the range of one to two inches (quarter-to-lime-size), with wind gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour.
The greater risk during this first wave of weekend storms will be in the southeast plains of Colorado. Cities of Denver, Castle Rock, Longmont, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Trinidad are also at risk, though this risk is "marginal" – the first of five levels of risk.
See a risk map of the Denver metro area below:
There's a good chance storms will continue throughout the night along the I-25 corridor, with heavy rainfall and lightning being risks to watch out for.
According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms will also develop over the I-25 corridor and plains on Saturday. Key threats of these storms will be hail up to two inches in diameter (lime-size) and gusting winds reaching up to 70 miles per hour. Thunderstorms are also expected to develop in the Front Range mountains in the afternoon, with flash flooding in burn scar areas a possibility.
More thunderstorms are expected to develop over the I-25 corridor on Sunday afternoon and evening.
During travel this weekend, be aware of the weather forecast. Storms may bring torrential downpour, strong winds, and hail, limiting visibility and making travel dangerous.
Find more updates on the National Weather Service website.
