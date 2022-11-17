As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
A map (below) published by the National Weather Service is helpful in showing how much snow will likely fall on heavily trafficked I-25 through Friday night. Keep in mind that most of this snow is expected to fall from Thursday night into Friday morning.
If you happen to be headed down I-70, here's a similar look at expected totals on that road.
Find more information about alerts related to this storm on the National Weather Service website.
