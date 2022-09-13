Weather in Colorado could get a bit wild on Tuesday, with thunderstorms a cause for caution amid dangerous fire conditions around much of the state. Meanwhile, according to Colorado Flood Threat, moisture from Hurricane Kay is expected to arrive in western Colorado throughout the day, increasing flood risk in the region, particularly in burn scar areas.
The reason behind the increased flood risk is a storm called Hurricane Kay. Hurricane Kay became a category one hurricane on September 5, ultimately reaching category two strength before weakening to category one just before making landfall in Baja California on September 8. Hurricane Kay has since been moving up the western coast of North America for several days, reaching the San Diego region. The storm eventually weakened and became a post-tropical cyclone, moving offshore. Weather impacts from this storm are now being seen in Colorado.
According to Colorado Flood Threat, "a major pattern change has begun as an incoming trough helps to push the remnants of Hurricane Kay over western Colorado today." The result will be widespread rainfall in western Colorado.
Here's a look at the Colorado Flood Threat risk map:
Elsewhere, stormy skies are expected in the central mountains, with dangerous fire conditions found in much of the state – especially in the Eastern Plains region. Lightning resulting from these storms could prove problematic, as this can be one way wildfires start naturally. Most of the Front Range will likely remain cloudy and dry throughout the day.
For additional updates and alerts about Colorado's weather, visit the National Weather Service website.
