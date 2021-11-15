Wind speeds soared in Colorado on Sunday night, hitting 81 miles per hour in Boulder, with strong winds present around much of the north central part of the state.
According to the National Weather Service, winds hit 81 miles per hour in Boulder, 79 in Rocky Flats, 74 at White Ranch Open space, and 71 on Berthoud Pass. Some spots saw hurricane-force wind speeds, with a class one hurricane having winds in the range of 74 to 95 miles per hour. Winds at this speed are capable of damaging property and making driving hazardous.
See additional wind speeds in this region, as posted by the Boulder branch of the National Weather Service, below:
Strong winds have continued in the Front Range mountains and foothills on Monday, with peak gusts expected to hit around 30 to 50 miles per hour. Warm and dry, this is cause for concern when it comes to fire risk.
Over the weekend, there was a scare in downtown Colorado Springs when a fire started on the city's west side near several homes. An evacuation took place, but a quick response by firefighters resulted in early containment.
