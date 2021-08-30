Those in or traveling through areas of flash flood risk, beware – heavy rains are expected in Colorado this week.
A wet summer is slated to continue, with monsoonal moisture to arrive in Colorado late Wednesday, lasting (at least) into Thursday. The moisture will be associated with remnants of Hurricane Nora, which has been unleashing heavy rains as it travels up the western coast of Mexico.
The most intense day of storms is expected to be Thursday, when the National Weather Service warns of showers and storms in all parts of the state. It's also possible that the intensified rain stretches into Friday, possibly even into the weekend. Either way, storms are on the radar for this weekend – stay tuned for more precise information in upcoming days.
Mapping currently shows elevated precipitation throughout the entire state through September 6, with the southwest corner looking the wettest at the moment, along with the west and mountains along the Continental Divide.
This intense moisture may be helpful in clearing up some of the drought that remains in western Colorado. The worst drought exists in the northwest corner of the state.
With this intense rain on the way, Coloradans should be ready for severe weather and flooding. Burn scar areas will be particularly problematic (here's why that's the case).
Stay tuned for additional updates as Wednesday approaches.
Find official information via the National Weather Service here.
