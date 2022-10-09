Over the next few weeks, Colorado moon watchers have a lot to look forward to.
On Sunday evening, Coloradans will be able to look to the horizon and see the Hunter's Moon beginning to rise in the night sky.
The Hunter's Moon, which annually follows the Harvest Moon, originally got its name as a reminder for people to go hunting in preparation for winter. It has also been called Sanguine Moon and Blood Moon.
"For us in the Northern Hemisphere, the bright, round full moon rises in the east around sunset for several nights in a row: October 8, 9, 10 and even 11. There’s a shorter-than-usual time between successive moonrises on these nights, so we see several nights of full-looking moons in twilight skies," a report from EarthSky.org reads.
The Hunter's Moon may appear larger and have a more orange hue than other full moons throughout the year.
On November 8, a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Colorado beginning at 1:02 AM.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth blocks the sun's light from reflecting off of the moon. Total lunar eclipses are fairly rare, with the last one happening in May of this year.
The full eclipse will end in Colorado at around 4:41 AM.
The eclipse will be visible in North and South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia, TimeandDate.com reports.
"An eclipse never comes alone!" the website said, noting that a solar eclipse always happens roughly two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse.
