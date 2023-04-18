A video recently published by Barstool Sports on Instagram captures a shocking hunter-bear encounter that thankfully seems to have a happy ending.
While it's unclear when or where the video was taken, the unique interaction is noteworthy in itself.
At the start of a clip (found later in this article), one of two bears at the scene charges at the other bear, forcing that bear up into a tree as it escapes.
That tree just so happens to be the same tree where two hunters are perched. Both hunters are non-reactive as the bear pokes around before returning back down the tree.
This situation provides a good example of an unexpected animal encounter – one that requires the person involved to think on their toes in order to navigate the situation as safely as possible.
As seen in the clip, the bear charges up the tree at a rapid rate, leaving the hunters with little time to react before it's just inches away. While hazing the bear off might be a recommended response in many situations, the precarious position of the hunters and the proximity of the bear may make this risky or difficult. Instead, the hunters opted to keep their cool, letting the curious young bear decide to move on by itself. This ended up being effective when it came to avoiding a negative interaction, though that might not always be the case.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.