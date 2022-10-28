The hunter that allegedly killed and skinned a 6-month-old husky in Montana, after allegedly mistaking it for a wolf, has been cited for animal cruelty, according to officials from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred on the morning of September 26 in Flathead National Forest. The hunter, who has been identified as Amber Barnes, made the following statement on Facebook, along with a series of photos of the animal's pelt that sparked outrage online.
"So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup. #firstwolf #onelesspredatorMT."
According to the sheriff's office, the animal that she shot was actually one of at least 12 dogs that had been abandoned in Flathead National Forest, including several huskies and German Shepard mixes.
In an interview with NBC Montana, sheriff's department officials reported that the investigation resulted in a citation instead of a felony charge, because although Barnes actions were negligent, intent cannot be proven.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.