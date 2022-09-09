A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG).
The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Crews from SCRG initiated a search and requested assistance from Flight for Life Colorado due to the elevation and the campsite's distance from the trailhead.
The missing man was located by helicopter crews at about 5:30 PM in an area with dense foliage and downed trees, officials said. He was dehydrated and tired, but otherwise uninjured, according to the release.
"One lesson to be learned from this incident is how to signal a helicopter. Our subject saw helicopters above him and knew that they must have been looking for him. He did the right thing by moving to an open area so they could see him. However, he waved at the pilots in a very slight gesture that they interpreted to mean he was simply saying hello and not in distress. An effective way to signal a helicopter is with big gestures such as waving both arms vigorously over one's head, or waving a bright-colored piece of clothing," SCRG said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.