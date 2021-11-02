According to Grand County Search and Rescue, a 75-year-old hunter was saved in the southwest area of Grand County after becoming disoriented as night fell earlier this week.
The search and rescue team received two reports of overdue hikers on Sunday night, responding to each on Monday morning.
The first incident involving an overdue hunter was resolved when the hunter walked out after daylight.
The second incident, involving the 75-year-old hunter, resulted with teams being sent into the field.
In this second incident, the hunter became disoriented under nightfall and sought shelter under a spruce tree overnight as temperatures dropped.
The hunter was described as wearing a blue ski jacket and hoodie with jeans, no pack, no light, and no ability to make fire. They had a lever-action rifle with them with no scope, reportedly familiar with the area.
Teams entered the field at about 9:50 AM on Monday and quickly found the overdue hunter at about 10:13 AM.
Snow can be seen falling in photos from the scene.
Grand County Search and Rescue reminded the public to always dress for winter weather this time of the year – including the tip to not wear jeans due to their cotton nature. They also made the recommendation that those in the backcountry should carry a light source and a fire starter, being ready to spend the night in the backcountry if plans don't go as intended.
