A 36-year-old from Denver was rescued by helicopter on Saturday after experiencing symptoms of acute altitude sickness near Little Deadman Creek in the White River National Forest, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
The man was staying at a remote hunting camp with his father when the symptoms began, according to the release. The father reportedly hiked about four miles through rugged terrain to Old Time Outfitter, Dale Coombs, for help. The sheriff's office was notified of the situation at about 8:53 PM.
"Coombs said he would take horses to see if the client could ride out. At approximately 11:05 PM, Coombs arrived at the camp to find client’s condition had deteriorated. Coombs updated Pitkin County Sheriff Deputies via a Garmin inReach. The client was potentially suffering from acute altitude sickness. There was no possibility the client could ride over an hour and half," the release said.
Officials from the sheriff's office made the decision to call a Flight for Life helicopter based on urgency of the patient's condition. Teams from Mountain Rescue Aspen were also made aware of the situation in case a helicopter rescue was not possible.
The helicopter located the patient and transported him to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood at about 2:15 AM. No further information regarding the man's condition has been made available.
Altitude sickness can affect anyone, including people that are experienced at high elevation. It can be deadly in some cases. Symptoms can include headaches, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, and confusion.
"Some potential aids for altitude sickness are acclimate, hydrate, and ibuprofen, however, acute altitude [sickness] may require oxygen or hospitalization. Also, Garmin inReach and other satellite communication devices prove to be invaluable in our backcountry," the release said.
Find six things to know about altitude sickness in this OutThere Colorado guide.
Garmin In Reach to the rescue again!
Hey...so, how many feet of altitude were between the ground and their body?
I think you meant hypoxia, or ELEVATION sickness
