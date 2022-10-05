Montana authorities said on September 27 they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf.
The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that local residents reported abandoned last week on national forest land in northwestern Montana near Kalispell, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
The hunter who shot one of the dogs posted images of herself smiling on social media in front of the animal’s head and hide, which were taken by the sheriff’s office and turned over to a state wildlife biologist, said Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon.
The biologist determined the remains belonged to a domestic dog about 6 months old, Lemon said. Officials were investigating if the woman was properly licensed to hunt wolves, he said. The sheriff’s office is investigating both the shooting of the dog and the abandonment of the other dogs, but declined on Tuesday to release any further information.
Lemon said accurately identifying animals before they are shot is a core tenet of hunting.
“The vast majority of hunters are very deliberate about when they pull the trigger that the animal in their sights is the animal they are licensed to hunt,” he said.
(3) comments
Hunter my behind, who shoots even a game animal only six months old!
As a hunter, it is disgraceful that a person would kill a pet mistakenly. She is NOT a hunter just killer and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent. There is NO way that a true hunter would make this kind of mistake.
I would like to know details of the kill regarding how far she was from the dog. I doubt seriously that she could get within shooting range of a wolf. Her getting within shooting range should have given her a clue that it was not a wolf. The poor animal was probably coming to her for food or water wagging it's tail. So very SAD.
Repulsive!
[censored]This post has been on social media for over a week. It is disgusting that this woman misidentified a clearly distinguishable husky for a wolf. And then posted gross photos of the poor skinned dog. She was blatantly proud of herself .I would like to see the results of the investigation and see her hunting privileges taken away. I would also like to know why someone abandoned these beautiful dogs and see them prosecuted.
