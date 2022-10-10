A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR).
The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
"This is RCSARs second rescue involving a hunter walking into and being impaled by a lost arrow in the past 2 years. While we know that it is not always feasible, bow hunters should make every effort possible to find a lost arrow as the razor sharp broadheads pose a very real risk to any humans or animals who may pass through the area in the future," officials said in a post on Facebook.
The hunter was located and removed from the scene by medical helicopter. No further information regarding their condition has been made available at this time.
In Colorado, hunters are allowed to use lighted nocks, adhering strips of reflective arrow wrap and brightly colored vanes to make finding stray arrows easier.
Find a list of tips on how to find lost arrows, here.
(5) comments
For public safety of hunters & hikers alike it would be appreciated if someone could do a follow up & give details of how the arrows were positioned so that the hunters ran into them. Or at least tips for how to scan the brush for them. The idea of arrows having reflective strips on them sounds helpful.
Yes! Thank you. I was wondering the exact same thng.
Will the original bow hunter now mount this one??
well that's ironic
Indeed. 😄
