The Pitkin County Coroner's Office has positively identified the human remains that were discovered by a hunter earlier this year as belonging to 61-year-old William Worley, a man that has been missing for twelve years.
The remains were found on September 11, by a hunter who was in backcountry terrain near Redstone, according to a news release.
The coroner's office used dental records to identify Worley, who was first reported missing in July 2010.
"At the time, Pitkin County Sheriff's Office led a search for Worley over the span of several weeks. The manner of death is undetermined and the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head," the release said.
Condolences go out to those affected by this death.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.