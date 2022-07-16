Lanterns

Photo Courtesy: The Water Lantern Festival

Hundreds of lanterns are expected to float on Colorado lakes this summer as the Water Lantern Festival makes a return to the state. This year the festival is making several stops in Colorado on its national tour.

"Water Lantern Festival illuminates the night with the launch of the personalized lanterns onto the water. Each unique lantern drifts out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying messages of hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It's a beautiful life experience and an uplifting night that attendees will never forget," event organizers said in a news release. 

WLF

Photo Courtesy: The Water Lantern Festival

The event will include food trucks, games and activities, local vendors, music, and of course the launching of hundreds of lanterns. 

"We are ecstatic to be recognized by USA Today and 10Best.com for the awesome award as the nations Best Cultural Festival," said Mike Schaefer, co-founder of Water Lantern Festival in a press release. 

"Our team works very hard to create an incredible experience for our guests, where people from all walks of life come together to share a uniquely emotional and memorable community experience. It's fantastic to share this positive experience with everyone."

The festival first began in 2018, and made stops in 34 cities. This year, it is scheduled to visit 100 cities including five in Colorado on the following dates: 

Denver: July 16 

Colorado Springs: August 27

Fort Collins: TBD

Grand Junction: TBD

Pueblo: TBD

For ticket prices and more information on the event, visit the website, here

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

shdaingerj
shdaingerj

What happens to all these lanterns when done anyway!Jess

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.