Hundreds of lanterns are expected to float on Colorado lakes this summer as the Water Lantern Festival makes a return to the state. This year the festival is making several stops in Colorado on its national tour.
"Water Lantern Festival illuminates the night with the launch of the personalized lanterns onto the water. Each unique lantern drifts out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying messages of hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It's a beautiful life experience and an uplifting night that attendees will never forget," event organizers said in a news release.
The event will include food trucks, games and activities, local vendors, music, and of course the launching of hundreds of lanterns.
"We are ecstatic to be recognized by USA Today and 10Best.com for the awesome award as the nations Best Cultural Festival," said Mike Schaefer, co-founder of Water Lantern Festival in a press release.
"Our team works very hard to create an incredible experience for our guests, where people from all walks of life come together to share a uniquely emotional and memorable community experience. It's fantastic to share this positive experience with everyone."
The festival first began in 2018, and made stops in 34 cities. This year, it is scheduled to visit 100 cities including five in Colorado on the following dates:
Denver: July 16
Colorado Springs: August 27
Fort Collins: TBD
Grand Junction: TBD
Pueblo: TBD
For ticket prices and more information on the event, visit the website, here.
What happens to all these lanterns when done anyway!Jess
