According to a press release from El Paso County, a large herd of weed-eating cashmere goats has returned to Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs. The return of the dozens of goats was announced on February 22 and they will be in the park for an estimated 10 days.
The goats are brought to the park by Goat Green, LLC to help manage weed and brush growth. The goats perform organic weed control on 20 acres of land, allowing for the park to avoid the use of weed-killing chemicals in this area, which is located near an organic vegetable garden.
For 24 years, gardeners of the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden have helped raise funds to bring in the animals. A nonprofit called Bear Creek Garden Association brings in $12,000 annually to pay for the services.
“The goats prefer the dry vegetation first—leaves, weeds and brush,” said Lani Malmberg, a co-owner of Goat Green LLC. “They’re browsers, not grazers like cows, and will only eat the green grass as a last resort. They like the dry prickly things and the herd will eat two to three tons a day. What they eat, they recycle—pure organic fertilizer—back into the soil. Their hooves work the soil, aerating and mulching as they go.”
According to an article from The Gazette, the herd consists of up to 500 female goats.
While the goats are present, they also contribute to tourism and education. Not only do people visit the park to see the goats at work, schools bring students to the park so that they can learn about the animals and organic weed control.
Bear Creek Regional Park is one of the most popular parks in the Colorado Springs area, known among pet lovers for its award-winning dog park. The dog park makes up 25 acres of the 575-acre park.
Tax-deductible donations to help support the effort can be sent to Bear Creek Garden Association Goat Fund at P.O. Box 38326, Colorado Springs, CO 80937-8326.
