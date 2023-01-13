Approximately 200 gallons of petroleum motor oil was spilled into Monument Creek in Colorado Springs on Thursday, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).
In a report by KDVR, CSFD's Captain Mike Smaldino explained that the department was attempting to dispose of two abandoned oil drums on Thursday when one ruptured, causing the spill.
The accident occurred at about 10:57 AM, near Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue. Multiple agencies responded to the scene to help mitigate the situation.
Update- CSFD HazMat crews are on scene working to contain a petroleum product (approx 200 gallons) that was spilled in the storm water system. Multiple agencies are on scene to monitor the situation #hazmat pic.twitter.com/JygQV6ofdG— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 12, 2023
Crews from CSFD and City Stormwater laid a "hard boom" – a device that absorbs oil and repels water – across the creek to catch the oil. At about 5 PM, CSFD crews left the scene. City Stormwater will continue to mitigate and monitor the situation, according to officials.
Update- CSFD along with City Stormwater placed a “Hard Boom” across Monument Creek to continue to catch product in the water. The scene has been left to Stormwater to continue monitoring and mitigation pic.twitter.com/kgYg8opk7d— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 12, 2023
A team from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) also spent hours on the scene to look for fish and other wildlife that may have been impacted or killed by the spill. They also took samples of the water to be tested by CPW water quality.
"CPW aquatic biologists Cory Noble and Alex Jouney used a net to probe holes where fish gather and found a live dace but no dead fish yet," the department said in a tweet.
TAKE a walk with CPW's Cory Noble and WATCH Alex Jouney probe the oily water of Monument Creek searching for fish. Wait for the surprise at the end! 5/5 pic.twitter.com/QtWJkT7OOc— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 13, 2023
No further information has been made available at this time.
