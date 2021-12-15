Expect delays at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, December 15, as a wind storm blows through Colorado.
According to FlightAware.com, 396 delays have already occurred as of 9:50 AM, along with 109 cancellations.
Be sure to check the status of your flight regularly with an official source if you're flying. That can be done on the DIA website.
Winds are expected to peak around noon.
In other airport-related news, Denver International Airport was recently dubbed one of the worst places for a layover in the country due to its distance from local attractions.
