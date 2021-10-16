Fountain firefighters responded Friday night to a fire at the Fountain Nature Center. Upon arrival crews discovered that several nature center bee hives had been set on fire, according to a Facebook post from the City of Fountain.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and then began saving the remaining bees by moving them to a different area.
The bees did not attack and there were no bee stings reported, according to the post.
Luckily, the fire did not spread to other areas but the incident is under investigation.
A report by Colorado State University Fort Collins suggests that Colorado is home to 946 native bee species and are vital to maintaining ecosystems across the state.
Sad story. I have missed the bees coming to my garden near Boulder for the past 3 or 4 years. I read an article recently that bee's recognize human faces so if that's true I hope the bees find the culprit who set their hives on fire and do justice.
Hope they didn't have to give mouth- to- mouth resuscitation. ;).
