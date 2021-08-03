New details have been released in regard to the Ice Fire wildfire that ignited last October near southwest Colorado's popular Ice Lake Basin in San Juan County.

While the official verdict regarding the cause of the fire was ultimately inconclusive, an investigation conducted by the U.S. Forest Service suggests that the Ice Fire was likely caused by humans. 

The "point of origin" was determined to be at a large boulder in a meadow situated near tree line, about 75 feet from the Ice Lakes Trail.

"The cause of the fire is undetermined as no evidence was found," the report reads. "However, the boulder is very close to the Ice Lakes trail and makes a good rest stop."

Natural and mechanical causes have been ruled out as well. Therefore, the only probable start to the fire could have been human in nature, according to the report.

NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here

The Ice Fire ignited on Monday, October 19th, 2020, eventually torching nearly 1,000 acres of land near the Ice Lakes Trailhead on the north side of the South Mineral Road, just west from Silverton.

A helicopter was flown in to rescue 28 hikers trapped at the time the wildfire sparked. 

The Ice Lakes Trail is one of the most popular backcountry trails in southwest Colorado. The trail leads hikers and backpackers to two turquoise alpine lakes, gaining more than 3,000 feet of elevation in 3.5 miles.

The trail remains closed today through at least September 15th due to safety reasons caused by the wildfire.  

The closure area includes South Mineral Campground, the lower Ice Lakes Trail and the lower Clear Lake Road (National Forest Service Road 815). The South Mineral Road (NFSR 585) is closed from a new gate past the Goldenhorn camping area to where the road crosses Clear Creek past South Mineral Campground, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Violators of the closure order are subject to a fine of $5,000 and/or 6 months in jail.

DISCOUNT: Help support OutThere Colorado through our online store. Explore t-shirts, hoodies, gaiters, mugs, stickers & more. Use code OTCGEAR15 at checkout for 15% OFF. 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.