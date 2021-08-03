New details have been released in regard to the Ice Fire wildfire that ignited last October near southwest Colorado's popular Ice Lake Basin in San Juan County.
While the official verdict regarding the cause of the fire was ultimately inconclusive, an investigation conducted by the U.S. Forest Service suggests that the Ice Fire was likely caused by humans.
The "point of origin" was determined to be at a large boulder in a meadow situated near tree line, about 75 feet from the Ice Lakes Trail.
"The cause of the fire is undetermined as no evidence was found," the report reads. "However, the boulder is very close to the Ice Lakes trail and makes a good rest stop."
Natural and mechanical causes have been ruled out as well. Therefore, the only probable start to the fire could have been human in nature, according to the report.
The Ice Fire ignited on Monday, October 19th, 2020, eventually torching nearly 1,000 acres of land near the Ice Lakes Trailhead on the north side of the South Mineral Road, just west from Silverton.
A helicopter was flown in to rescue 28 hikers trapped at the time the wildfire sparked.
The Ice Lakes Trail is one of the most popular backcountry trails in southwest Colorado. The trail leads hikers and backpackers to two turquoise alpine lakes, gaining more than 3,000 feet of elevation in 3.5 miles.
The trail remains closed today through at least September 15th due to safety reasons caused by the wildfire.
The closure area includes South Mineral Campground, the lower Ice Lakes Trail and the lower Clear Lake Road (National Forest Service Road 815). The South Mineral Road (NFSR 585) is closed from a new gate past the Goldenhorn camping area to where the road crosses Clear Creek past South Mineral Campground, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Violators of the closure order are subject to a fine of $5,000 and/or 6 months in jail.
