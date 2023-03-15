According to social media posts from Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, a large-scale clean-up took place at a local encampment that posed significant health and safety risks.
Violence had recently occurred at the encampment, with at least one individual sustaining gunshot wounds. Three people at the encampment accepted services from the city, while the rest were required to leave the area so that hazards could be mitigated.
In addition to 633 pounds of propane, two tons of trash, numerous discarded needles, and human waste found at the site, there were also a number of fire hazards in the vicinity. Not only had several light poles been illegally tapped for electricity – something that could spark a fire or cause an explosion – there was also a gas leak in a nearby building and evidence of burning in the general area.
"The city will not allow encampments like these to persist," wrote Hancock on Twitter. "They pose a serious threat to everyone, including those in the encampments, those living and working around them, and those who need to use the city right-of-ways."
Homelessness has been an issue that Hancock has faced off with throughout his 12-year stint as Denver's mayor. According to CBS News, the city was spending $8 million a year on homelessness when he took office, now spending $250 million per year with a larger homeless population. Homelessness is a prevalent issue in much of the Denver metro area, exemplified by Aurora's homeless population increasing 55 percent in the last two years.
A roadsign visible in an image presumably taken where the clean-up took place reads 2000 N E 20th Avenue. This address is located several blocks to the west of City Park and in the heart of Denver's downtown area.
