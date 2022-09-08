According to a news release from the Routt County Sheriff's Office, a human skull was found in north Routt County on Sunday, just north of Adams Park. This is in the general area where missing 31-year-old Jacob Cyr was last seen, though the remains are not confirmed to belong to Cyr.
An out-of-state hunter found the remains on Sunday afternoon and reported the discovery to the sheriff's office. An investigation has since been launched.
Members of the public have already started to speculate that the remains could be those of missing camper Jacob Cyr. Cyr, of Iowa, was last seen on June 18, in Routt County to participate in the controversial Rainbow Gathering event that brought thousands of campers to the Routt County backcountry. Technically, the event formally started in July, though many campers were early to arrive.
Cyr was last seen walking into dense forest with a fellow camper, later reported missing by family on August 5. A search for Cyr was conducted but yielded no results, with the skull that was recently found being located outside of the designated search area.
The skull is set to be further analyzed in hopes of identifying the remains.
Adams Park is located roughly 20 miles northwest of Steamboat Springs.
