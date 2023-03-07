According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, human remains found on the iconic Independence Pass, which travels between Aspen and Twin Lakes, have been identified after more than 50 years thanks to the use of forensic genetic genealogy and other tools.
Discovered in June of 1970, the remains were determined to be those of Gardner Paul Smith, who was 39 at the time and was from Modesto, California. Previous attempts had been made to identify the body, including DNA analysis, fingerprinting, and facial reconstruction, though these were unsuccessful. It wasn't until 2022 that previously collected DNA was submitted for genetic genealogy testing.
Smith's body was found east of the summit, about two miles from the top of the pass and partially covered in rocks that had likely fallen from above. His body was heavily damaged, with speculation being that this damage could have happened postmortem when hit by a snowplow.
Smith had an interest in outdoor recreation and skiing, possibly the reason for him being in the Independence Pass area.
According to a report from the Leadville Herald, Smith was the son of the man that created Boreal Mountain ski resort in California. Gardner Smith skied for a college team and served in the Army, prior to disappearing in the early 1960s after the birth of his daughter.
Foul play is not suspected in Smith's death.
A more in-depth look at Smith's life and death can be found on the Leadville Herald website.
