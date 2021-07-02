According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, human remains have been found not far from Devils Thumb Trail near Nederland, Colorado.
The remains were found on July 1, believed to be those of Joshua Hall, a 27-year-old who went missing with his dog in February after leaving the Hessie Trailhead. His dog was later found alive and well 14 miles from the trailhead, but he was not. A cell phone ping put Hall's last known location near the Devil's Thumb Trail/Diamond Lake cut-off, but he has not been seen or heard from since that day.
On July 1, remains were found approximately 4.3 miles west of Hessie Trailhead near a small stream. Aside from being located in the same area that Hall went missing, items found with the body also indicated that the body may be Hall's.
After Hall left the Hessie Trailhead on February 3, a series of storms rolled through, creating near white-out conditions. This may have contributed to Hall getting off-trail. Devil's Thumb Trail, also known as Devil's Thumb Lake Trail, is a 12-mile trail rated as difficult with around 2,500 feet of vertical gain. Hall had been planning for a five-to-six hour hike and when he did not return on time, he was reported overdue.
The remains were found by a volunteer with Front Range Rescue Dogs that was preparing for a future organized search for Hall at the time.
At this time, the identity of the decedent has not been confirmed. The age and sex of the individual officially remains unknown due to decomposition and possible animal activity. The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine the identity and cause of death, releasing that information at a later date.
Thanks goes out to those involved in the recovery effort, including Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's Cañon City Helitack.
Consider supporting your local search and rescue teams by purchasing a CORSAR card.
Editor's Note: There is a 'Devils Thumb Trail' located in Grand County. This is a different trail.
