The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they recognize a few distinctive items of clothing after human remains were found.
According to authorities, "human skeletal remains" were located in a remote area near Rye, about 30 miles southwest of Pueblo. An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.
Much of Rye is rural and forested. Many people know the area as being home to the famed Bishop Castle attraction.
Images released in the case include a 'Faded Glory' boot, along with a jacket, what appears to be a flashlight, and a bag.
Anyone with information that may be related to the case should contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6400.
