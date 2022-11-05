The human remains that were discovered near Adams Park earlier this year have been positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Iowa, a man who was last seen in June at the controversial Rainbow Gathering event, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office. This year, the Rainbow Gathering attracted thousands of campers to the Routt County backcountry.
Cyr was first reported missing from the event on August 8, according to the sheriff's office. He was reportedly last seen walking into a dense forested area with another camper. On September 4, an out-of-state hunter found a human skull just north of Adams Park.
Officials from the coroner's office compared dental records in order to positively determine that the remains belonged to Cyr.
"The Coroner’s Office, along with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office consulted with a forensic anthropologist and a pathologist who both examined the remains. The cause and manner of death are undetermined," a news release said.
Condolences go out to those affected by this death.
