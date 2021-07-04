Human remains found July 1 in a wilderness area near Nederland were confirmed Saturday to be those of a hiker who went missing in February, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports.
Josh Hall, 27, went missing February 3 after parking his car and leaving for a hike from the Hessie Trailhead with his dog, Happy. A cell phone ping later put Hall near the Devil's Thumb Trail/Diamond Lake cut-off.
Happy was found alive February 12 on the Peak to Peak Highway between mile markers 40 and 41, just south of Ward. The distance between the cell phone ping and where the dog was found is approximately 9 miles lineally, based on a Google Maps estimate.
On July 1, a professional volunteer and search dog with Front Range Rescue Dogs discovered human remains in the Indian Peaks Wilderness. The discovery was south of Jasper Lake, 4.3 miles west of the trailhead Hall reportedly left from.
The county coroner's office confirmed Saturday the remains belonged to Hall.
"While we are devastated and forever heartbroken, we are grateful and relieved that Josh has been found," Hall's family said in a released statement by Boulder County Sheriff's Office Saturday. "We want to express our deepest appreciation to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the numerous search and rescue teams, and the angel hikers that never stopped looking for our son."
More than 700 hours of work by professional volunteers and various organizations were completed in the search for Hall.
"Thank you, as well, to the community members who helped the Hall family in many ways," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
"While we grieve the loss of our son, we will strive to find comfort in the fact Josh died doing what he loved, and that he is and always will be part of Indian Peaks Wilderness."
