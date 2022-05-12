According to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office, new technology has allowed the department to make major headway in a 1994 case that involved human remains found in Colorado.
On July 7, 1994, a hiker was in the area of Windy Point on Divide Road of Colorado's Uncompahgre Plateau when they discovered the human remains. The identity of the person the remains belonged to would stay a mystery for nearly three decades.
However, in mid-April of 2022, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard was informed that results had arrived for a genetic sample of the remains that had been sent for familial DNA analysis at the initial request of Commander Ted Valerio.
The results revealed that the remains found in Montrose County belonged to Susan Hoppes, a 45-year-old woman who was last seen in Pierce County, Washington in August of 1993.
"It is truly remarkable that technology was able to give closure to the family of Susan Hoppes and to all that were involved in the case," said Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard.
While the information obtained from DNA analysis revealed who the remains belonged to, the question of why the remains were there remains unanswered.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, with it having been reported that Hoppes had no known connection to Colorado.
According to PeakVisor.com, Windy Point of the Uncompahgre Plateau has an elevation of 9,564 feet. The Uncompahgre Plateau is located in Southwest Colorado, near Montrose and Grand Junction.
