Human remains were found in a remote area in Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
Crews from Golden Fire and Rescue, Alpine Rescue, and the sheriff's department are assisting on recovering the remains in the area of tunnel two on Highway 6, the tweet said.
"The death was not recent. More info on the investigation will be provided as it becomes available. Please carefully through the area," the department said.
Today we are in the area of tunnel 2 on Hwy 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. We are recovering human remains that were found in a remote location. The death was not recent. More info on the investigation will be provided as it becomes available. Please carefully through the area. pic.twitter.com/MoWbZTECk8— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 13, 2022
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
"Please carefully through the area," -- mmm, what?
Maybe it's an old-timey beaver trapper or prospector!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.