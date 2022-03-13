Peaks to Plains Trail_Photo by Scott Stark.jpg

 Photo courtesy Scott Stark, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy

 Scott T Stark

Human remains were found in a remote area in Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. 

Crews from Golden Fire and Rescue, Alpine Rescue, and the sheriff's department are assisting on recovering the remains in the area of tunnel two on Highway 6, the tweet said.

"The death was not recent. More info on the investigation will be provided as it becomes available. Please carefully through the area," the department said. 

(2) comments

Sojourner
Sojourner

"Please carefully through the area," -- mmm, what?

Michael
Michael

Maybe it's an old-timey beaver trapper or prospector!

