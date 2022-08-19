Part of a human foot and a shoe were discovered floating in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS).
A national park employee found the foot on the southern side of the park in Abyss Pool.
"Abyss Pool has a depth of more than 50 feet and is one of the deepest hot springs in the park. Its temperature is approximately 140 degrees F (60 degrees C)," the release said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further information has been made available.
"Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and exercise extreme caution around thermal features. The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface," officials warned.
Good grief the way it was said about this last night on KKTV I could barely sleep at all! I kept dreaming some bad person was throwing kids overboard in that mess! parents were screaming for help while others were taking their families and running like heck back the other way! some of us are realists and when we see or hear something it stays in our heads as an Artist and that is not funny! Jess
