Crews in Jefferson County conducted door-to-door evacuations on Saturday night, due to a grass fire burning just northwest of Golden, according to tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The fire started sometime before 7:00 PM on Saturday at the 4200 block of Bear Road in the Golden Gate Canyon area. Officials are referring to the blaze as the Bear Fire.
Four homes were evacuated as a result of the fire, and a pre-evacuation notice was issued for a neighborhood northwest of Bear Road and Golden Gate Canyon Road, officials said. These orders have since been lifted.
"Golden Gate Fire and multiple fire agencies did a great job creating a line around the fire. They continue to knock the fire down, do not expect it to grow, and will monitor overnight & into tomorrow," the sheriff's office said in a tweet at 9:02 PM.
In an update at 11:30 AM on Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the fire was 60 to 70 percent contained, and was 7.5 acres wide.
Official have confirmed that the fire was human-caused.
No further information has been made available at this time.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.