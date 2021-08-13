Human cases of the West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Colorado, the state health department said in a news release Friday.
The cases are the first to be reported of the virus in Colorado this year, officials said.
One case was reported in Larimer County and the second reported in Delta County. Each person is recovering from the virus, health officials said.
West Nile Virus is commonly spread to people via bites from infected mosquitoes.
In Colorado, most human West Nile virus cases are reported in August and September.
Other areas where infected mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus are Adams, Boulder, Delta, and Denver counties.
“There are simple precautions people can take to protect themselves from West Nile virus,” said Dr. Jennifer House, deputy state epidemiologist and public health veterinarian. “Use an effective insect repellent, wear protective clothing, or stay indoors when mosquitoes are active, and mosquito-proof your home.”
In 2020, Colorado had 35 reported human cases of West Nile Virus, including one death.
Most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t have symptoms. About 20% of infected people will have flu-like symptoms, and fewer than 1% develop a serious, potentially deadly illness. Read more here.
People over age 60 years and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness.
