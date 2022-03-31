During recent irrigation work, a human arm bone was uncovered at the Denver Botanic Gardens – and the discovery didn't surprise those 'in the know' about the popular attraction.
According to employee Erin Bird, the discovery of human remains is "a fairly common situation when we are doing excavation and construction at our York Street location. This bone was specifically found in the vicinity of the Japanese Garden display.
While it would be shocking to find a human bone in many instances, in this case, there's a well-known likely reason the bone was there.
With the Denver Botanic Gardens located in the Cheesman Park neighborhood, the attraction sits on top of what used to be one of the largest cemeteries in Denver. Most of the graves were exhumed, but not all of them – in part, due to a major scandal linked to a contractor who was hired to relocate graves, with him doing so poorly and fraudulently. As a result, it's likely that hundreds of bodies still lie beneath Cheesman and Congress parks.
According to Bird, "even though the bones are unmarked and very old, we handle the situation with great care out of respect for the deceased."
The bone that was recently uncovered at the Botanic Garden is now in possession of the coroner and medical examiner's office, according to Bird.
The Denver Botanic Garden remains open as usual, spanning 23 acres and featuring 1,000s of plants on display.
Read more about the history of Cheesman Park and the scandal that left graves behind here.
