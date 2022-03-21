A human body has converted into compost for the first time in Colorado as an alternative to traditional burial methods, according to an announcement by the Colorado Burial Preserve.
The process was conducted at The Natural Funeral facility in Lafayette, Colorado.
"Our process occurs in a vessel that is safely sheltered in an environmentally-controlled facility. Over the course of a few months, natural microbial activity converts the body into a rich, organic, life-giving soil. The temperature in the vessel naturally rises during the Body Composting process. This sterilizes and stabilizes the contents as the conversion takes place," The Natural Funeral says on their website.
Around one cubic foot of compost is produced per body when the process is complete.
The composted remains were returned to the earth at the Colorado Burial Preserve during a "Laying Out Ceremony" in Florence on Sunday.
"Laying out is a term generally associated with washing and blessing the body at death. With this laying out of remains, we are blessing the earth with transformed human remains," The Natural Funeral said in a post on their website.
Composting human remains was first legalized in the state last September when Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 21-006.
The bill prohibits:
- Selling or offering to sell the soil;
- Commingling the soil of more than one person without the consent of the person or persons with the right of final disposition unless the soil is abandoned;
- Commingling the human remains of more than one person without the consent of the person or persons with the right of final disposition within the container wherein natural reduction produces soil; or
- Using the soil to grow food for human consumption.
Colorado was the second of only three states to make composting human remains legal.
"We will celebrate the spring equinox and this milestone moment in the expansion of environmentally-friendly death care in Colorado," the Colorado Burial Preserve said in the announcement.
Compost today... Soylent Green tomorrow. Laws do not stop greed for $$$. Disgusting. I pray I'm not alive to see that day!
