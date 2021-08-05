The Chaffee County Combined Courts have released new details on how the four-day court proceedings will unfold for Barry Morphew next week in Colorado.
Morphew is suspected of murdering his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020.
The hearings are set to take place all day on Monday, August 9th, Tuesday, August 10th, Monday, August 23rd, and Tuesday, August 24th.
The Chaffee County Department of Public Health has approved in person hearings with masks required for participants, judicial employees, and observers. Courtroom capacity will be limited due to social distancing requirements of three feet.
While the court will no longer be broadcasting these proceeding to the public over WebEx, which “is no longer a valid rationale," viewers will have an another option. Only the siblings and children of Suzanne may watch the proceedings over WebEx.
The court will livestream the proceedings into the main hall at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. This will provide 40 to 50 seats in addition to the 24 seats in the courtroom.
Seven seats will be reserved in the courtroom for the media. Public seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Live tweeting or reporting of the proceedings will be allowed, according to officials.
The investigation is still ongoing as officials believe Suzanne is no longer alive. Her body has not yet been found.
A report from Denver CBS says Barry is facing several charges including murder in the first degree, tampering with a deceased human body and physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle, attempt to influence a public servant, forgery of public records, and misdemeanor elections-mail ballot offense.
The Chaffee County Fairgrounds main building is located at 10165 County Road 120 in Poncha Springs.
