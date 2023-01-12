As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash.
The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured to the slopes without having to deal with the inevitable interstate congestion from behind the wheel – and it's more affordable than you might think.
A round-trip ticket from Denver's Union Station to select resorts, which can be completed in a single day, costs only $25 if travelers are headed to Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, Copper Mountain, or Breckenridge. Headed to Steamboat? The round-trip ticket is only $40, but will require a night between the arrival and departure.
Not only does this offer a less-stressed way of travel, it also means riders will save on gas money and parking, while also lightening the load on the road by traveling with others opposed to driving separately.
Plus, if you're traveling with children 11 or younger, their tickets are only $12.50 each if purchased with an adult ticket.
If you're looking to take advantage of this deal, note that tickets can be purchased in advance and dates do sell out.
Find tickets here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.