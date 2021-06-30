Fire restrictions change rapidly and often during Colorado's wildfire season, which typically runs from May through September. From mountain counties to state parks to national forests, fire restrictions are put in place to help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.
If you're planning to adventure in Colorado, here's how to find fire restrictions and bans in effect across the state.
Editor's Note: Remember, it is your responsibility to understand the current rules and restrictions in place for the area that you plan to visit.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
The BLM now has four districts in Colorado including the Northwest, Southwest, Rocky Mountain District, and Upper Colorado River District. Check the BLM website for the latest restrictions in place across each area.
County Level
Check directly with the county to determine current fire restrictions in place. You can also check with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Blue shaded areas on the map below signify active fire restrictions, while grey indicates areas that have not yet been reported.
While fire restrictions for Colorado state parks typically mirror those enacted by the county, it's best to always check with an official source prior to your trip. Note that details on the map may lag behind official announcements.
National Forests
When it comes to national forests, click the links below to check for fire bans specific to a given destinatino.
National Parks
Click the links below to check for fire bans at Colorado’s four national parks.
Great Sand Dunes National Park
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Tribal areas
Check fire bans on tribal areas by visiting each individual website, including the Southern Ute Indian Tribe and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.
