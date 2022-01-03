While a damage assessment is still underway, a preliminary investigation revealed that 991 structures in Boulder County had been destroyed and that 127 were damaged.
According to a release from the City of Louisville, 598 structures were destroyed (553) or damaged (45) in their city with another 392 destroyed (332) or damaged (60) in the nearby Town of Superior. An additional 128 homes were destroyed (106) or damaged (22) in unincorporated Boulder County, as well.
With this many homes being destroyed in the Marshall Fire, the blaze officially became the most destructive fire in Colorado history in terms of structures being impacted. The previous frontrunner was the 2013 Black Forest Fire, near Colorado Springs, which destroyed 511 homes and damaged another 28. Losses from the Black Forest Fire ultimately exceeded $420 million.
In terms of cost of the Marshall Fire, it's too early to tell. At one point, officials said that 1,778 homes were located within the burn area worth a total of $825 million, though many of these homes escaped the blaze.
Another estimate put total damages between $819 million and $1.6 billion considering only impacted homes, not the valuation of impacted businesses.
A more accurate picture of how much rebuilding after the fire will cost will emerge in days and weeks to come, though at least several hundred million dollars is a safe bet.
A preliminary list of impacted structures can be found online.
