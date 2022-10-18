If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado."
However, according to National Weather Service (NWS) data, that may be a myth after all. Along the Front Range, snowfall on Halloween is actually not that common.
In Denver, the last time that it snowed on trick-or-treaters was in 2019, when four inches fell. Prior to that, the last time measurable snow was recorded on Halloween in the city was in 2004 and then again in 2002. NWS data shows that since 1950, it has only snowed 12 times in Denver on Halloween – about 17 percent of the time.
That being said, Halloweens in Denver have historically been chilly, with the average high temp on Halloween day being 57.2 degrees and the average low being 31.4 degrees, NWS data shows.
In Colorado Springs, on average, there is a 19 percent chance of a trace snowfall or more on Halloween, NWS reports. There is also a six percent chance of an inch or more falling on average. The average high temperature in Colorado Springs on the last day of October is 59 degrees and the average low is 31.
According to the service, since 1895 it has only snowed 34 times in Colorado Springs on October 31 – about 27 percent of the time.
"The last 'chilling' Halloween in Colorado Springs was in 2002. The day started out at a balmy 20 degrees, with a dusting of snow covering the ground. The weather through the day would not fair much better with cloudy skies keeping the cold weather in place across the city, with only a meager 4 degrees of warming taking place through the daylight hours. That evening a cold freezing drizzle and snow mixture would blanket the area, making for a slippery trek across the neighborhood," says the NWS.
On Halloween day in 1972, a blizzard dropped 13.8 inches of snow on Colorado Springs. On that day, the high was only 25 degrees, which is still the daily record for lowest maximum temperature in the city.
This year, early weather forecasts are calling for Halloween to be stormy over the Rockies and cloudy elsewhere around the state, according to the Farmers Almanac. That being said, it's still a bit too early to call it.
