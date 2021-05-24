OutThere Colorado Editor's Note: When climbing mountains in Colorado, it's hard not to start dreaming bigger. Here to explain how to transition from Colorado's peaks to Mount Everest is Ian Taylor of Ian Taylor Trekking, a mountaineer and guide who has climbed six of the world's 'Seven Summits', along with many other formidable peaks. Enjoy!
At Ian Taylor Trekking, one common question is what the normal progression of mountain climbing is for someone with a goal of climbing Mount Everest. There is never a one-size-fits-all answer, as a number of factors are always at play.
A few things to consider first:
- How much money do you have? These adventures are not cheap and outside support may be required.
- How much time can you spend on the challenge? A few years? A decade?
- What is your current level of mountaineering experience?
- How much experience do you have at high elevations and how does your body perform while there?
With these factors in mind, here's what you should do.
1. Start to evaluate your fitness and training
If one is starting with no experience and wants to climb Mount Everest this is where they should start. First, do a fitness test and VO2 max test and compare fitness levels with athletes. In my opinion, one needs to be training like a high-level athlete. Remember, climbing a mountain means putting your life on the line and it's best to be prepared. Use the best science available to learn more about how your body can perform in order to better understand your chances of making it safely up and down the mountain.
Learn more about heart rate zones for trekking training here.
2. Start with mountaineering basics
Look for a mountaineering course in Colorado. Your ultimate goal is to be self-sufficient and to be able to rely on yourself to make the best decisions for your safety and the people around you. Himalayan mountaineering is very different than alpine-style climbing. You need to very proficient in using a Jumar. It's also important to have a good understanding of knots and rope skills, along with being used to special gear like mountaineering boots, crampons, and more. For example, it's much better to know how an oxygen system works prior to using it for the first time when it's a life or death scenario – same goes for everything else.
3. Be very familiar with camping
Anyone planning on making a major multi-day summit should be comfortable camping and using tents. It's also important to be competent in managing personal gear and clothing. Another crucial skill is being able to know how your body reacts to cold weather and what layers, gloves, and boots work best for you. Climbers should be prepared to be comfortable in all conditions and situations, with a wide range of experience to fall back on.
4. Start climbing other peaks
A key part of climbing Mount Everest is obviously mountaineering skill, which can be obtained by climbing other peaks around Colorado and the globe. Not only should climbers train for the skills they'll need on the mountain, but also for high altitude conditions that will be faced.
Colorado is a great place to gain mountaineering experience as the state has it all, from extreme climbs to long distance trekking, complete with high altitude conditions. Plus, climbers in Colorado are able to experience the sport in a wide array of weather conditions. There is no better place to learn and develop your mountaineering skills than right here in the Centennial State. This is why hundreds of people choose to train in Colorado for mountaineering around the globe.
After climbing many peaks in Colorado, set your sights on other mountains around the world.
Some Mountains you should consider climbing before heading to Everest
1). Mount Kilimanjaro
While many seeking to summit Kilimanjaro rely on support from porters, carrying weight on this trail is a great way to help you understand what it is like to move and exercise in a low oxygen environment with a heavy pack. Kilimanjaro will gives climbers experience in a low oxygen environment with a big ascent and descent built into the trip, while being less difficult from a technical standpoint than Everest. This summit attempt is a great one for gauging current physical abilities and learning how your body reacts at the high elevation of 16,893 feet.
Read more about the hike to the summit of Kilimanjaro here.
2). Everest Base Camp and Island Peak
It's recommended that those with their eyes set on Everest first take a trip to Nepal to become familiar with the country, Sherpa people, culture, mountain weather, and the overall Everest experience. I recommend coming in climbing season from March to May. Trekking to Everest is important to experience Everest Base Camp, as hikers can then hike up Kala Patthar at 18,520 feet for a close-up view of Mount Everest.
As part of your mountaineering training, aim to climb Island Peak while in the area. This involves 60 to 70-degree angle climbing at 20,000 feet, allowing for practice with a jumar, moving on fixed lines, and abseiling on steep terrain. An alternative to this would be to take on Mera and Island Peaks in one exciting adventure.
3). Mount Elbrus
Mount Elbrus is one of the seven summits and highest peak in Europe. Climbing Elbrus helps you experience cold, harsh weather and will help you further test your gear, condition tolerance, and abilities. Weather on Elbrus can be frigid and extremely windy, even during the summer months.
Learn more about climbing Elbrus here.
4). Mont Blanc
Mont Blanc and the Alps are home to some great mountaineering terrain. Mont Blanc is a classic mountaineering peak. Although the mountaineering here is different than that in the Himalaya’s, climbing Mont Blanc is a must for any mountaineer aspiring for bigger mountains. Aiming to climb Gran Paradiso and Mont Blanc in a 6-day program is something that should be considered by those on the road to Mount Everest.
5). Climb Aconcagua
Climbing Aconcagua on the traverse route is important for a number of reasons. First, it's expedition style. Moving equipment, food, and gear up the mountain and establishing a number of different camps helps you understand what it is like to have a base camp, camp 1, camp 2, and camp 3. Moving all of that equipment also offers summit-seekers a chance to experience what it feels like to carry 35-plus pounds in a low oxygen environment.
Aconcagua is also known for harsh cold conditions, which can help those on the peak prepare for Mount Everest. Aconcagua’s summit night is also very useful, showing one what it's like to move almost 3,280 feet up and down at extreme altitude. The other benefit of climbing Aconcagua is that it helps you get a feeling for what it is like to try and sleep at 19,685 feet.
Learn more about climbing Aconcagua here.
6). Everest North Col Expedition
Instead of Aconcagua, some look at climbing to 23,000 feet on the North Col of Mount Everest. This can help those looking to summit Everest by enhancing their understanding of Himalayan weather, climbing, and mountaineering techniques. Mountaineering experience on Everest is so valuable as you evaluate your ability to come back and make a summit attempt.
7). Climb Denali
Climbing Denali is a great way to prepare for Mount Everest. Denali, like Aconcagua, can teach climbers how to manage their equipment and what to bring and not to bring. On Denali, climbers have to carry and pull all equipment, so this is a great exercise in how to move equipment and gear on challenging terrain and in potentially harsh weather. Climbing Denali is no easy feat, making it a great place to put skills to the test.
8). Climb Cho Oyu
Climbing one of the world’s highest mountains brings its rewards and if you are lucky enough to stand on summit, you will be granted the most impressive view of Mount Everest and surrounding Himalayas. Climbing this peak sets up you for your Everest attempt, from using an oxygen system, to being on similar terrain high altitude terrain. Breaking the 26,246 feet mark on Cho Oyu can also help climbers build confidence and understanding of what it takes to climb under extreme stress and pressure in low-oxygen environments.
9). Climb Mount Everest?
When approaching these mountains, do so humbly. Be respectful of the local people who will help you in one way or another as you pursue your dream of climbing Mount Everest. You should come fully prepared so that you are not putting other people at risk. When climbing Everest consider doing some of the load carries yourself and being prepared for that. Don’t show up with the minimum level of experience and training, expecting the Sherpa climbers to take all the risks.
Other things to note:
The Battle on Mount Everest is the altitude
Everyone responds differently to low levels of oxygen, with low levels of oxygen capable of being a fatal risk in itself. The more experience you have in low-oxygen environments, the better prepared you will be when it comes to making decisions at high and extreme altitude. I know people whose altitude limit is 10,000 feet and other people who cannot break the 23,000 feet mark.
You need to know this before you climb Mount Everest. You need a personal benchmark in altitude experience so you can be safe moving into extreme altitude. In my experience, you need have climbed above 25,000 feet before going to Mount Everest.
Knowing how your body performs at altitude is important. A couple of trips to 17,000 to 19,000 feet will not tell you this. Aim to be over-experienced, not under-experienced when climbing Everest. More experience means more confidence and knowledge so you can make good decisions at extreme altitude.
Respect the Sherpa Climbers
In recent years, Mount Everest has turned into a more dangerous place in some ways. Too many people are coming to Everest with a lack of experience and lack of respect. Some people blame the Nepalese Government for issuing too many permits and others blame poorly operated local companies. There are lots of factors, but too many people are flocking to this mountain. This adds to the risk that local climbers face while supporting others as they plan to reach the summit. In my opinion, you need to be a self-sufficient mountaineer before stepping foot on Mount Everest. Respect the mountains and the locals who risk their lives to pave the way on Mount Everest.
About the author: Ian Taylor is based in Eagle County, Colorado. He's climbed six of the world's seven summits, including 37-plus climbs Kilimanjaro and 19 climbs on Island. Ian has also led over 150 trips above 17,000 feet of elevation. He has been climbing since he was 9 years old and now owns and manages Ian Taylor Trekking. Find climbing inspiration on their Instagram page at @iantaylortrekking.
