The Marshall fire sparked on December 30 in Boulder County and quickly became the most destructive fire in Colorado's history. The blaze destroyed 991 structures and displaced thousands of people.
There is a long road ahead for the communities impacted, with funding for relief efforts being front of mind for many.
Here are a few businesses that are hosting fundraisers to support the victims.
Wood Boss Brewing Company
Wood Boss Brewing Company in Denver has pledged to donate 20 percent of all to-go orders in the month of January to the Community Foundation Boulder County crisis fund.
"Our taproom is open to any and all, for a place to sit, relax, congregate and console. Our love and support is here," the business said in an Instagram post on Saturday.
The company will also offer donation options for customers at check out. These will also be given to the fund.
"Our community has been heavily impacted by the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires and as we absorb the level of devastation and organize our thoughts on how our greater community can help those who need our collective support," the post said.
Tivoli Taphouse
The Tivoli Taphouse in Denver announced that they will be donating 100 percent of proceeds between January 3 and 10 to relief efforts.
"Please help us support the community of Boulder County this week. Every beer and burger helps make a difference," they said in an Instagram post.
First responders are also invited to enjoy a free meal and beer, the announcement said.
Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain ski resorts
Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain ski resorts have pledged a portion of all lift tickets sold on Friday, January 7 to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.
The tickets will be discounted to $99 on that day and can be purchased at CopperColorado.com and Eldora.com. Five dollars from each ticket sold will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.
The resorts have also pledged to match the donation portion of all lift ticket purchases with a donation to the Play Forever Fund.
"Our thoughts and hearts are with those affected by this devastating and historic tragedy, including those within our POWDR family," Copper Mountain officials said in the tweet.
The Empire Lounge and Restaurant
The Empire Lounge and Restaurant in Louisville announced on Tuesday that they will be offering free meals to those who lost their homes in fire.
"Starting this Wednesday, we will be offering a warm, nutritious and FREE meal for anyone displaced and/or needing nourishment following the devastating Marshall Fire last week. The meal will consist of a hearty and healthy bowl of soup and a slice of bread from local bakery, Grateful Bread Company," the company said in a Facebook post.
The restaurant will be giving away up to 250 free bowls a day, from January 5 to January 9, starting at noon each day.
Lady Justice Brewing
Lady Justice Brewing Company in Aurora frees up an entire tap line as apart of their "Pouring Goodness" initiative. In January, $1 from every pour of Pouring Goodness line will go to support those affected by the Marshall and Middle Fork fires, the business announced on Sunday.
"We’ve also worked backward and will donate $1 from every beer sold the last two weeks to @commfound (The Community Foundation Serving Boulder County). Let’s start 2022 off right - great beer, and a better, supportive, community-focused world," the company said in an Instagram post.
Marko Bros Legacy
Sign-making company Marko Bros Legacy, in Highlands ranch, will be donating 50 percent of sales made in the first week of January to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.
"Thank you all for your love & support this past year. Here’s to a New Year. Please pray for these families as you head into 2022," they company said in the announcement.
Noodles and Company
On January 11 from 4 PM to close, 50 percent of sales from all of the Colorado Noodles and Company locations will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.
"To everyone affected by the Marshall and Middle Fork wildfires, we are committed to care for, to nourish and to lend a helping hand. After all, Boulder County is our home and our community too," the company said in a Facebook post.
If you would like to make a direct monetary donation visit the Boulder Office of Emergency Management's website for information, here.
Coloradans who are able to donate to shelter can sign up to offer free stays to victims who lost their homes through the Airbnb Open Homes Program.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.