The latest acreage estimate of the Marshall Fire in Colorado's Boulder County indicated that 6,219 acres had burned.
Much of this spread was driven by powerful winds on Thursday, with a drop in gust speed and incoming snow helping to calm the fire on Friday.
As far as containment goes, the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management said that 74 percent of the perimeter had been contained as of a Sunday, January 2 nighttime release.
While relatively small in terms of size compared to other Colorado wildfires, the location of the Marshall Fire in an urban Front Range area near Denver resulted in more than 30,000 people being evacuated and vast destruction.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.