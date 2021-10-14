Everyone knows the real estate market in Colorado is hot, but did you know one pocket of the state is actually home to the hottest market in the country?
According to Realtor.com, the 'hottest zip code' in the US of 2021 is located right in Colorado Springs – 80916. With viewers per property increasing 36 percent year over year in this ZIP, the average time spent on market is just four days, with a median listing price of $318,000. At time of publishing, the Realtor.com website lists 50 homes in the ZIP with the most expensive home priced at $725,000 and the cheapest one priced at 215,000.
Those familiar with the Colorado Springs area will recognize this ZIP code as the southeast side of town, near the Colorado Springs airport, with East Platte Ave as a northern boundary and Milton E. Proby Parkway to the south.
While the 80916 ZIP snagged the top spot on the Realtor.com list, no other ZIP in Colorado made the cut for the top ten. In fact, the 80916 ZIP code was the only spot on the list in the America West, with other 'hot markets' located in New York, Massachusetts (2), New Hampshire (2), North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, and Tennessee.
Do you think Colorado's real estate will keep staying hot? Let us know in the comment section below.
