While a lot of the country saw a drastic drop in temperatures on Thursday, that wasn't the case everywhere. Some places still saw highs above 80 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, Miami and the surrounding area saw a high of 85 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday. Meanwhile, the coldest place in the contiguous US was found in Montana, where a temperature of negative 50 degrees was measured at Elk Park and White Sulphur Springs. That's a shocking separation of 135 degrees.
If you were to travel between the two spots in attempt to escape the cold (or find it), it would take about 40 hours and mean more than 2,700 miles of driving. In straight-line distance, the two areas are almost exactly 2,000 miles apart.
While Friday is set to remain cold in much of the country, the weekend should bring warmer days.
Following along with weather updates and alerts on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.