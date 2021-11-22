A recent list published by Travel + Leisure has placed one hot spring in Colorado among the best in the world.
On a list titled the '12 Best Hot Springs in the World with Relaxing Waters and Incredible Views," The Springs Resort and Spa, in Pagosa Springs, snagged the 9th place spot.
Not only does this riverside destination offer one of the most unique hot spring experiences in Colorado, the pools here are fed by the world's deepest aquifer – The Mother Spring – according to Guinness World Records. Oddly, the true depth of the aquifer is unknown. During tests, a depth of 1,002 feet was registered before the measurement tool couldn't measure any deeper – still enough to set a record. Other attempts at measuring for a deeper point have been unsuccessful in finding a spot where the depth drops that low.
Home to 25 different hot spring pools with a wide range of temperatures and one pool that's large enough for swimming laps, every hot spring-lover is sure to find what they're looking for at The Springs Resort and Spa in Pagosa Springs. There's also a spa and dining on-site to complete the experience.
See the full Travel + Leisure list here.
