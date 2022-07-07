To those unfamiliar with rock climbing, a hot rock wall might not sound like much of a concern. However, those well-versed in the sport know the pain that can come with attempting to climb a big wall on a sunny day.
Two free solo climbers found out the hard way that they had underestimated the temperature of the rockface they were climbing, requiring rescue in the Boulder area on July 3.
At approximately 11:30 AM, local emergency services received a report from two unroped climbers that had gotten stuck on the beginner-level 5.6-rated 'Direct Route' that travels up the First Flatiron formation. Despite the easier nature of the route, the lack of protection adds an obvious level of extreme risk.
As the climbers were headed up the rock face, the surface they were climbing got unbearably hot, leading the climbers to conclude that they might not be able to keep moving without falling. After getting to a spot on the rock where they could rest, they called for help.
Once it was confirmed that the climbers were uninjured, rescue crews sprung into action. They were able to locate the climbers visually, hike in, and climb up to them utilizing ropes. The stuck climbers were then secured in harnesses and lowered to the ground, ultimately able to leave the scene on their own recognizance.
While this sounds like a fairly straightforward rescue mission, it serves as a good reminder to always be aware of how weather conditions can impact an outdoor recreation – even on a sunny day when it might simply mean that a rock wall is too hot to climb.
Thanks goes out to those involved in the rescue effort, including the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, and the City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks Rangers.
