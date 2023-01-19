Reports are emerging that a man was served rat poison in a burrito from an Aurora-area Taco Bell on January 15, with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office investigating the claim.
The story starts with an argument that took place between a lunchtime drive-thru customer at the Smoky Hill Road Taco Bell location and an employee after a soda machine was reportedly not working. Ultimately, the customer was given an extra burrito and moved on, according to a report from 9News.
Around 8 PM, the Sheriff's Office was contacted by a local hospital, which reported that one of their patients was suffering from the effects of having ingested rat poison, with the hospital also having confirmed that there was poison present in the Taco Bell burrito per the 9News report.
The Sheriff's Office stated that the man reported he had eaten his Taco Bell later in the day, quickly becoming violently ill as a result.
Investigators are looking into the situation, also having collected leftover food from the man's house. While poison was present in the burrito, it's unclear how it got there.
The restaurant was initially closed, but has since reopened after passing an inspection.
A New York Post report states that the case has been classified as 'criminal attempted homicide,' according to authorities. In the same report, restaurant manager Lary Swift also stated that the poison found in the burrito is not used in the restaurant, denying any wrongdoing by staff.
Surveillance footage from the restaurant will be reviewed during the investigation.
According to VeryWellHealth.com, ingesting rat poison can lead to internal bleeding, organ failure, paralysis, coma, and death.
Im sorry to hear this man was poisoned.. Number One Rule: You should never, ever argue with someone in the food service industry especially at fast food or take away places. It's too easy for them to "spike" your food to make you sick. I learned the hard way, personally, and I have worked in the restaurant industry. Amazingly evil imaginations there.
