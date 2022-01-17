One horse was euthanized and 144 horses were seized at Snow Mountain Stables, in Granby, last week after being found severely neglected, according to a press release from the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
GCSO and the Colorado Humane Society executed a search warrant at the stables on January 11, in response "ongoing allegations" of animals cruelty.
The decision to confiscate the horses was ultimately made following an official veterinary evaluation conducted at the scene, officials say. The horses were then taken to the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center, located in Franktown, Colorado.
"Unfortunately, due to extreme emaciation and severe, untreated injuries, one horse was unable to make the trip safely to Harmony without continued pain and suffering. Therefore, the veterinarian on site decided it was in the best interest of the horse to be humanely euthanized on scene," the release said.
Upon further veterinary evaluation, it was determined that 38 of the seized horses were in adequate enough condition to be released to the owner, officials say.
The Snow Mountain Stables is privately operated under contract with the YMCA of the Rockies, but are not owned or managed by the YMCA of the Rockies, according to the release.
In a statement made to Sky-Hi News, marketing manager for Snow Mountain Ranch (of the YMCA of the Rockies) Amy Wolfe announced that the contract has since been terminated.
Though the stables currently have a four-star rating (of five stars) on Google reviews, some users have shared disturbing accounts regarding the treatment of horses that they had witnessed while there.
One Google review, posted last Monday, read "DEAD BABY HORSES being eaten by ravens broke my heart. We were told that the young horses arrived to the stables already sick and did not survive, and they could not be removed from the pen because they were frozen to the ground."
Another reviewer also described a negative incident several months ago, writing "Days worth of mud caked onto their hooves, open wounds on the animals, unscrubbed vats of algae-green water left for them to drink, unbrushed, pens piled, and I mean piled, with feces that they’re just left to stand and walk around in, flies all over them, and to top it all off, there was a pen with a dead horse left in it for the others to mess with."
An animal cruelty investigation into the situation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives at 970-725-3343 or to send an email to so_investigations@co.grand.co.us.
“It is heartbreaking to acknowledge, that this is unfortunately our second significant animal welfare investigation this week. We all know how harsh our weather can be during winters in Grand County. It is imperative that we as individual animal owners and the community as a whole, recognize these conditions and follow appropriate standards of care for these animals in this environment," said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin in the release.
(3) comments
How could they possibly release even ONE horse back to the owners??? Let alone over 30! They should be in JAIL and starved and abused like they did to their horses. This is horrendous!!!
Jeezes how can people be so cruel!! Horribly criminal!
This is heartbreaking and shameful!
