If you love horror, then you need to add this iconic Colorado mountain film festival to your 2021 bucket list!
The 2021 Telluride Horror Show is set to bring horror film vibes to the mountain town from Friday, October 15 through Sunday, October 17th. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an epic-three day weekend of binge watching a mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi, and dark comedy films in downtown Telluride.
Films, with many showing for the first time in the United States, are set to begin early afternoon on Friday and run through Sunday evening.
MovieMaker Magazine has recognized the horror film festival as the "20 Coolest Film Festivals" and "50 Best Genre Festivals."
Come for the thrills, stay for the incredible mountain beauty! Nestled at 8,750 feet of elevation, moviegoers can look forward to wandering through downtown Telluride, set against a breathtaking mountainous backdrop.
Attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result less than 72 hours before the festival.
Three-day passes are now available online starting at $195. Six-pack and single-day options are also available. For more details, please visit www.telluridehorrorshow.com.
