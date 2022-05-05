WalletHub recently published a data analysis which looked at how homicide rates have changed around the country's 50 largest cities during the pandemic. Both Denver and Colorado Springs were included on that relatively short list.
Note from the author: Keep in mind that this data analysis is compare data from Q1 only, not data throughout the entire year.
When it came to the change in homicide cases per capita between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2022, Colorado Springs ranked 18th nationwide (first place being the biggest increase), with homicides rising 0.85 per capita during this two-year period, to a total of 3.18 per capita. Denver ranked 22nd, with homicide cases rising 0.70 per capita during the same time frame to a total of 2.51 per capita during this three-month period.
Unlike many cities on the list, Colorado Springs saw its number of homicide cases climb more significantly between the first quarter of 2021 and 2022 instead of between 2020 and 2021. Denver, like most cities, saw a bigger uplift in homicide cases between the first quarter of 2020 and 2021 compared to 2021 and 2022.
The city that saw the biggest increase in homicides per capita between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2022 was New Orleans, where homicide cases have increased 7.41 per capita to a total of 14.57 homicide cases per 100,000 residents.
In Boston, Madison, and Lincoln, homicides actually dropped between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2022.
Find the full data chart and more about the methodology here.
